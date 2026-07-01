Cincinnati Reds games and live sports are easier to find with Spectrum TV and Xumo Stream Box

CINCINNATI — Finding a live sports game used to be simple. Now, with games spread across local channels, national networks, and streaming apps, fans can spend more time searching than watching.

Spectrum is addressing that problem with a combination of its TV service and the Xumo Stream Box.

Spectrum's Wes Shirley said watching live sports has become more complicated for fans.

"Games might be on a local channel, a national network, or a streaming app," Shirley said. "Fans end up flipping channels, switching apps and juggling passwords—sometimes missing the best moments."

For Spectrum TV customers on eligible plans in Cincinnati, Reds games are primarily available on live TV on channel 304, after Spectrum added the Reds Channel to its lineup this year. For games that air on streaming apps, customers with the Xumo Stream Box can use the voice remote and say, "Where's the Reds game?" The system then searches across live TV and streaming apps to locate the game.

"It's a simple, intuitive way to find any game, whether it's your local MLB team or another matchup," Shirley said. "This is the way TV should be."

Beyond live sports, Spectrum TV customers with eligible plans get access to streaming apps including Fox One, ESPN Unlimited, Peacock, Disney+ Hulu Bundle, and Tennis Channel at no extra cost.

"It's up to $125 a month in added value," Shirley said. "And with Spectrum's fiber-powered network, you get fast, reliable internet to keep your streaming smooth on game day."

Customers are not limited to watching at home. The Spectrum TV app and other streaming apps allow users to stream live games on a phone or tablet while away from home.

More information is available at SpectrumTV.com.

This segment was sponsored by SpectrumTV and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.