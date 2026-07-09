Cincinnati nonprofit Crayons and Beyond launches 'Push 4 Pencils' school supply drive

CINCINNATI — With back-to-school season approaching and many families facing rising prices and financial challenges, a Greater Cincinnati nonprofit is working to make sure students and teachers have the supplies they need.

Crayons and Beyond, formerly known as Crayons to Computers, launched its annual "Push 4 Pencils" campaign in July. The drive runs through September and collects school supplies for teachers and students at schools where 55% or more of students qualify for the free and reduced lunch program.

Betsy Wilson, a representative with Crayons and Beyond, said the need in the community is greater than many people realize.

"1 out of 7 children in the greater Cincinnati area live in poverty, which is really unheard of and really just an astounding stat in our area, and I don't think that people realize that kids are showing up to school the first day without school supplies," Wilson said. "Their parents have to make tough choices between putting food on the table, paying the electric bill, purchasing clothes, that sort of thing."

Wilson said teachers also feel the financial strain, often spending hundreds of dollars of their own money to fill the gap.

"Teachers spend between $500 and $1,000 every year of their own money to help their students out, so anything that we can do to help offset that is what we're all about," she said.

Beyond the financial burden, Wilson said there is an emotional cost for students who arrive unprepared.

"There's a stigma that goes along with that, so students who are coming in and they don't have school supplies and they see their classmates with their backpacks and their brand new pencils and their brand new pens and things, it really makes students feel bad and whatever we can do to alleviate that feeling for students is what we're all about," Wilson said.

Crayons and Beyond operates a teacher resource center where qualifying teachers can shop in person, as well as an online ordering system for pickup and delivery. The organization also runs a program called Hubbard's Cupboards.

The Push 4 Pencils campaign has a list of the top 9 most-needed school supplies available on the organization's website. The list includes Crayola crayons, markers, colored pencils, index cards, composition books, and paper. Wilson noted that Crayola crayons are currently on sale at local stores for 50 cents per box.

"We encourage anybody to go out and purchase them at this really reduced rate and then bring them in and donate to Crayons as well," Wilson said.

Organizations and corporations can participate by hosting virtual or traditional supply drives. Individuals can drop off supplies directly or make a financial donation online.

Crayons and Beyond has served the Greater Cincinnati area for more than 30 years.

"People can get involved by donating supplies, they can get involved by hosting an online virtual or traditional supply drive, or they can get online and make a donation. A financial donation is always appreciated as well," Wilson said.

For more information or to get involved with the Push 4 Pencils campaign, visit the Push 4 Pencils page at CrayonsandBeyond.org.

This segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. WCPO 9 is a media sponsor for the 'Push 4 Pencils' campaign.

