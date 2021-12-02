The Chosen is a global phenomenon. A multi-season TV series, it has been viewed 374 million times, in 190-plus countries and on all seven continents. Its Christmas special, Christmas with The Chosen: The Messengers 2021, will be in theaters nationwide through December 10. We're joined by the creator of The Chosen, Dallas Jenkins, along with one of the music artists featured in the special, Phil Wickham.

