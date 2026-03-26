Celebrating Opening Day with General Electric Credit Union

Opening Day in Cincinnati is more than a baseball game. It’s a celebration of community and tradition, and General Electric Credit Union is proud to be part of it.

From convenient banking tools like ITMs and the virtual branch to one-on-one financial guidance and online resources, GECU is focused on helping members feel supported every step of the way. Plus, anyone in the tri-state area can become a member!

Learn more at gecreditunion.org or connect with General Electric Credit Union on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.