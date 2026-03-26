Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Celebrating Opening Day with General Electric Credit Union

From convenient banking tools like ITMs and the virtual branch to one-on-one financial guidance and online resources, GECU is focused on helping members feel supported every step of the way. Plus, anyone in the tri-state area can become a member!
Celebrating Opening Day with General Electric Credit Union
Posted
and last updated

Opening Day in Cincinnati is more than a baseball game. It’s a celebration of community and tradition, and General Electric Credit Union is proud to be part of it.

From convenient banking tools like ITMs and the virtual branch to one-on-one financial guidance and online resources, GECU is focused on helping members feel supported every step of the way. Plus, anyone in the tri-state area can become a member!

Learn more at gecreditunion.org or connect with General Electric Credit Union on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State | 4:30-7AM