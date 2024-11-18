Watch Now
Celebrating Educators: Gold Star's Teacher Award Campaign

Teachers shape our kids and the future. Gold Star wants to celebrate their dedication and passion with the Gold Star Teacher of the Year Award! Nominate your favorite teacher before December 20, 2024, and help give them the recognition they deserve. Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw stopped by the Gold Star's Western Hills location to learn more about the campaign with Jamie Pollard, Brand Activation Director at Gold Star.

How to Nominate: Visit any Gold Star location and scan the QR code on display, or head online to www.goldstarchili.com/goldstarteacher. Share why your nominee deserves this honor and make a teacher’s day!

