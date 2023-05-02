Watch Now
Celebrate National Small Business Week

National Small Business Week
Posted at 12:03 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 12:03:25-04

It’s no surprise than hundreds of small businesses form the core of the U.S. economy.  Now, more than ever, utlizing digital tools is crucial for successfully navigating current economic trends and challenges across the marketplace. More and more successful enterprises find that platforms like Facebook and Instagram are often a difference maker.Just in time for National Small Business Week and AAPI Heritage Month, Fiona Chan, Founder and CEO of Youthforia, has teamed up with Meta to share details on how digital tools continue to help keep her green makeup company innovative and growing. Plus, she shared with Pete Scalia some ways digital technologies can help most small businesses achieve success. 

For more information, visit www.Facebook.com/Business and www.YouthForia.co

