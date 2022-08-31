Celebrate Labor Day with ETC's Meal Bundles

This weekend, we celebrate the social and economic achievements of American workers. The contributions are many and our celebrations with family and friends are made better when we have good food to share.

Labor Day Weekend is thought of as the last weekend of summer. ETC’s end of summer includes the last hurrah of fresh local corn, a bumper crop of fresh bell peppers, organic red onions and local zucchini.

We want to enjoy time spent with family and friends by keeping things easy, with all the ingredients on hand and limited preparation time. ETC’s meal bundles and super bundles are packed fresh to order at Findlay Market – think of ETC as your personal shoppers selecting fresh produce and packing everything beautifully to be delivered to your door.

RECIPES:

Local Bundle Chicken Veggie Kabob

24.00

· Local Pasture Raised Chicken Breast 16oz

· Red Onions

· Green Bell Peppers

· Red Bell peppers

· Yellow Bell Peppers

· Mushrooms

· Green Zucchini

· Colonel De Spice Shop Rubie Seasoning

· 12 Wooden Skewers

Serves 4 or 12 Skewers

Recipe:

- Soak Wooden Skewers for at least 15 minutes in H20 - Chop Garlic + Local Spice + oil in small bowl

-Chop Chicken + Veggies

- Assemble Veggies Skewers - Slather on Garlic Herb Mixture - Grill!

Local Bundle Burger, Grilled Corn & Crispy Potatoes

NO MONDAY Delivery

35.00

· Local Eckerlins Ground Beef - 4 Patties

· Local Buns - 4 Buns

· Local Roothouse Summer Crisp Lettuce

· Red Onion ORGANIC

· 2 Local Ohio Tomatoes

· 4 Ears Local Corn

· 4 Idaho Potatoes ORGANIC

· Local Colonel De Grill Seasoning

Serves 4

Recipe:

- Pre Heat Grill for Burgers & Corn

-Microwave Idaho Potatoes until fork tender

-Drizzle High temp oil and Grill Seasoning on Idaho Potatoes

-Grill Until Crispy about 8mins

- Soak Corn in Water for 10 mins

-Wrap Corn in Foil after soaking in H20 and Throw on grill

-Cook Corn for 10 mins until tender.

-Season Burgers with Local Grill Seasoning

-Throw Burger on Grill

-Cook Burgers to desired Temperature

-For a medium Burger 3-3.5mins on each side

-Gill Buns till crispy

-Build Burger and Serve with Grilled Corn and Crispy Potatoes

