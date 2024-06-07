Casey's Law: A Lifeline for Families Battling Addiction

Struggling to help a loved one battling addiction? Road to Recovery host Vanessa Keaton sits down with Morgan Sexton, who shares her powerful story about how Casey's Law changed her life. This law allows families in Kentucky to petition the court for mandatory treatment for their loved ones who refuse help. Hear Morgan's emotional journey and her advice to families facing this tough decision.

