Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Casey's Law: A Lifeline for Families Battling Addiction

Casey's Law: A Lifeline for Families Battling Addiction
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jun 07, 2024

Struggling to help a loved one battling addiction? Road to Recovery host Vanessa Keaton sits down with Morgan Sexton, who shares her powerful story about how Casey's Law changed her life. This law allows families in Kentucky to petition the court for mandatory treatment for their loved ones who refuse help. Hear Morgan's emotional journey and her advice to families facing this tough decision.

Addiction Recovery Care's unique approach focuses on treating the whole person - mind, body, and spirit - with a four-phase program that leads to long-term recovery. If you know someone who would benefit from any Addiction Recovery Care program, do not hesitate to call ARC to begin an assessment at 877-959-2321 or visit arccenters.com to use their confidential chat function. They are available 24/7/365.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

2:49 PM, Dec 06, 2022
Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

3:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

2:10 PM, Sep 15, 2022

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!