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Building workforce connections through WorkOhio

United Way of Greater Cincinnati discusses 211, WorkOhio and community partnerships that connect families, job seekers and employers with valuable resources
Building workforce connections through WorkOhio
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Finding a job should not feel overwhelming. WorkOhio helps job seekers navigate the search for employment and reach their full potential by connecting them to career opportunities, training, and support.

In our latest conversation about WorkOhio, we sat down with Moira Weir, President & CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati, to discuss how WorkOhio and United Way’s 211 system are strengthening connection and opportunity across Southwest Ohio.

Watch the full interview to learn about United Way’s community involvement, common barriers faced by job seekers, and how WorkOhio and 211 work together to help job seekers access the resources they need to succeed.

To learn more visit: https://cincinnatichamber.com/

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