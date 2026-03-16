Budgeting tips as expenses continue to rise

Managing money can feel more challenging as everyday expenses compete for attention each month. A new survey finds 70% of adults say they follow a budget, yet many report that expenses are harder to manage this year.

Lifestyle expert Vivian Fabiola shares how Americans are using tax refunds to pay down debt, cover essential bills, and look for predictable monthly expenses. She also highlights a new Metro by T-Mobile multi-month plan that offers 50% off a $40 plan when customers pay for six months in advance, bringing the cost to $20 a month.

To learn more about budgeting insights and available plans, visit metrobyt-mobile.com.

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