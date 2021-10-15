Bringing FIFA World Cup Soccer to the Queen City

Could Cincinnati be the home to the FIFA World Cup games in 2026? We hope so! Sports, unlike any other enterprise, are able to bring together people from all walks of life. Boundaries and barriers fade in the face of sports and individuals find themselves UNITED in support of their teams. Through participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Cincinnatians and the entire Midwest, become members of an ever-growing universal community and through soccer embrace the opportunity to celebrate their sport as a global citizen.