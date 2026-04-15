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Breaking Down Retirement Costs

Understanding advisory fees and investment costs can help retirees gain clarity about their plans. Call 513-912-4335 or visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com for a complimentary Roadmap for Retirement.
Breaking Down Retirement Costs
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When you buy concert tickets, you expect to know the price up front. But many retirees do not have that same clarity when it comes to retirement planning costs.

Golden Reserve, a Cincinnati-area financial retirement planning firm, says retirement planning expenses can include advisory fees and investment costs that are sometimes difficult to identify or understand. Without transparency, it can be challenging to evaluate what services are included and what retirees are receiving for those costs.

Golden Reserve is offering a complimentary Roadmap for Retirement that includes an IRA tax plan, fee analysis, legal protection plan, market report, and income forecast at no charge or obligation for those with a portfolio of $500,000 or greater.

Call 513-912-4335 or visit www.GetYourRoadmap.com to schedule your complimentary Roadmap for Retirement.

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Pete Scalia

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Michelle Hopkins

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Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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