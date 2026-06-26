Boating emerges as a popular alternative to the traditional summer vacation

CINCINNATI — Families are skipping the big trip this year and heading to the water instead, with boating offering a flexible, close-to-home way to unwind.

With summer travel costs rising, many families are rethinking the traditional vacation. Boating is emerging as a popular alternative, offering a way to disconnect, reconnect with loved ones, and create lasting memories — often without leaving home.

Carrie Weill of Discover Boating said the appeal comes down to what people actually want from a vacation.

"We want all those vacation vibes, right? We want to know that we can get away from it all, reconnect with family and friends, and really have like lasting summer memories. You don't need to go on a big vacation to do that. Boating is a great staycation and a great alternative, because you get all of those benefits as soon as you get on the boat, and you can often do it very close to home," Weill said.

One of the biggest barriers keeping people from trying boating is the assumption that it requires significant time, money, or experience. Weill said that perception does not reflect reality.

"I see a lot of people think, especially if they didn't grow up on boats, they're thinking maybe I don't have enough time, enough money, enough know-how to get started in boating. Those things could not be further from the truth, because really, there is a boat for every budget and lifestyle and a boating experience that works for you," Weill said.

For first-timers, Weill recommends starting with rentals and charters. Discover Boating's website features a tool called the Go Boating Today tool, a zip code finder that connects users with rental and charter options near them.

"All you need to do is grab a few of your friends or your family. You only need a few hours to go out on the water and really start to understand how boating can totally transform your mindset, and from there, if you get really into it, maybe you're going to join a boat club, which is something where you pay a membership fee, and then you can go boating and use the boat all the time, and that's the way that you really make a mini vacation every single weekend this summer," Weill said.

Weill said the experience of being on the water has a unique ability to create the kind of memories families are looking for.

"The moment you leave the dock, you really leave everything behind. There are so many things in our lives drawing our energy down and kind of disconnecting us. And when you get out on the water, you are in the moment and able to reconnect with yourself, your friends, your family, nature. There is no feeling like it, and that's because when you're there, you're really together, and that's the kind of thing that really creates the memories that we're looking for out of summer," Weill said.

She added that the type of boat does not determine the quality of the experience.

"It doesn't matter if you're on a small aluminum fishing boat or on a bigger pontoon boat, it doesn't matter the type of boat, it matters that you're out there enjoying it, because you get that benefit no matter what," Weill said.

More information, tools, and tips for getting started are available at DiscoverBoating.com.

Carrie Waible is a lifelong boater and recreational boating expert with over 20 years spent welcoming Americans to the water through her work with the National Marine Manufacturers Association and Discover Boating.

This segment, sponsored by Discover Boating, aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.