Big Brothers Big Sisters fashion show aims to double youth served in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati is on a mission to double the number of children it serves,, and a fashion show fundraiser next month is one way the organization plans to get there.

Jessica Esterkamp, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati, said the organization has served about 1,000 kids for years but is now committed to reaching 2,000 kids annually over the next few years.

"The need is greater than ever," Esterkamp said.

To meet that goal, the organization is not waiting solely on volunteers. Big Brothers Big Sisters is hiring mentors who are embedded in schools full time, focusing not on curriculum but on social-emotional support.

"We're embedding them in the school, so they're there all day every day, and they're not working on curriculum, they're just working on social emotional work," Esterkamp said.

The program was piloted last year, and Esterkamp said the results were striking. Attendance rates increased by 50%, behavioral issues declined, and standardized test scores rose — all within a single year.

Esterkamp said the impact comes down to one thing: someone showing up consistently for a child.

"Especially a lot of these young boys that don't have a male presence in their life — to have someone that's at the school every day that's like, 'I'm excited to see you, I'm glad you showed up, how are we going to show up today?'" Esterkamp said.

The fashion show

Big Brothers Big Sisters will host its annual fashion show on Friday, Aug. 28, at 6 p.m. at MegaCorp. Esterkamp called it her favorite event of the year.

"We have Bigs and Littles walk the runway," Esterkamp said. "When they first get up on the stage, they're shy and nervous, but they've got their Big by their side, and they're outfitted by Macy's. By the time they walk the runway the second time they're positively glowing and the crowd is going crazy."

Cincinnati fashion figure Ivy Costa will help the children select their outfits and build their confidence ahead of the show. The event will also honor Bob Deck, managing partner for EG, and feature Kayla Robinson, a two-time winner of the Food Network show "Chopped."

Esterkamp said corporate partners play a critical role in the organization's work and that many view their support as an investment in the city.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters is an upstream solution," Esterkamp said. "We want to get these kids before they're getting involved in violence. We want them to feel like they can do something positive, that there's something in them that should strive for something bigger."

How to get involved

Esterkamp said becoming a Big does not require perfection — only presence.

"You don't have to be perfect. You just have to be present," Esterkamp said. "I loved being a mentor for 15 years, and it's added so much to my family."

She said many mentors find the experience rewarding in unexpected ways.

"When I signed up to be a mentor, I thought I was doing something great, and then what I realized later was I got more out of it than a Little," Esterkamp said. "It's perspective. It's allowing you to be a kid again. It could just be grabbing ice cream or running errands with a little kid, but just spending that time allows you to feel young again and have fun, but also feel the impact of what you're giving to someone who doesn't have anyone else that shows up for them."

Tickets for the Aug. 28 fashion show and more information about volunteering or corporate sponsorship are available at bigsforkids.org/events.

This segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.