Bearcats unveil new jersey partnership with Wyler Automotive

Two Cincinnati names are coming together in a new way. Jeff Wyler Automotive Family becomes the official jersey patch partner of Cincinnati football and men's basketball. Learn more about the history behind the agreement and what it means for student-athletes.
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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.
We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.
Cincy Lifestyle Team