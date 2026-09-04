Bearcats unveil new jersey partnership with Wyler Automotive

Two Cincinnati names are coming together in a new way. Jeff Wyler Automotive Family becomes the official jersey patch partner of Cincinnati football and men's basketball . Learn more about the history behind the agreement and what it means for student-athletes.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Michelle Hopkins Mariah Ellis