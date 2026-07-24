Back-to-school checklist should include a trip to the eye doctor, expert says

CINCINNATI — As families prepare for a new school year, backpacks, school supplies, and sports physicals usually top the list, but eye care is often overlooked.

Experts say up to 80% of learning is visual, and one in four school-age children has a vision problem that can affect reading, learning, and classroom performance if left undetected.

MyEyeDr Vice President of Professional Services Scott Allison said healthy vision should be treated as a back-to-school essential.

"Many children don't realize they have a vision problem because they've never really experienced anything different. Since so much of learning depends on clear vision, an undetected issue can affect reading, focus, and classroom performance. That's why I encourage parents to make a comprehensive eye exam part of their back to school checklist," Allison said.

Screen time is another factor parents should consider. Allison said extended screen use can contribute to digital eye strain and has been linked to increased rates of myopia, or nearsightedness, in children.

"Screens aren't something that we can completely avoid, but taking regular breaks and practicing good viewing habits can go a long ways to supporting healthy long-term vision," Allison said.

Allison recommends families follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. Devices should be kept about 20 inches from the face, with screens positioned slightly below eye level.

Outdoor time also plays a role. Data from the Vision Council found children who regularly spend time outside are 23% less likely to develop myopia.

"Time outdoors provides a great break from those screens while supporting normal visual development. Encouraging kids to balance screen time with outdoor activities is a simple habit that benefits both their eyes and their overall well-being," Allison said.

Parents should also watch for warning signs that may indicate a vision problem, including:

Squinting

Sitting too close to books or screens

Headaches

Losing their place while reading

Difficulty concentrating

MyEyeDr's Every Kid, Every Year initiative encourages annual comprehensive eye exams for all children to help identify concerns early.

For more information, visit myeyedr.com.

This segment, sponsored by MyEyeDr, aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.