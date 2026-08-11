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Back-to-school bargains at Ollie’s

Celebrate National Bargain Hunting Week Aug. 10-16 as lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares deals on school supplies, books, toys, pantry staples, and more at Ollie’s.
Back-to-school bargains at Ollie’s
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Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Visit www.Ollies.com to learn more and find a store near you!

Sponsored by Limor Media

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

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Cincy Lifestyle Team

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