Back-to-school bargains at Ollie’s

Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Visit www.Ollies.com to learn more and find a store near you!

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Michelle Hopkins weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9.

Cincy Lifestyle Team Michelle Hopkins Mariah Ellis