Assistance League’s Books and Brunch celebrates 20 years

Books and Brunch returns for its 20th year on May 5 in the Kenwood area, supporting programs that help women, children, and families across Greater Cincinnati. This year’s event includes three authors, special emcee Richard Cowdery, silent auction items, and raffle opportunities.

Assistance League provides new clothing and hygiene supplies for survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence to local hospitals, school clothing and hygiene items to about 10,000 children each year, support for children in foster, kinship, and homeless care, and household items for families escaping domestic violence.

Reserve your tickets or learn more at assistanceleaguecincinnati.org.

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