Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom summer clearance offers up to 60% off appliances

CINCINNATI — Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom is holding a summer clearance sale, with savings of 30-60% off across multiple Midwest locations.

Heidi Connor, store manager of the Florence, Kentucky location, said the company is able to offer deep discounts because of how it sources its inventory.

"How we help people save, is we bulk-buy by the thousands from the manufacturers. We buy all their overstock and all their gridlock," Connor said.

Among the current deals, customers who purchase a KitchenAid refrigerator will receive a range and microwave at no additional cost. Customers who purchase a Whirlpool washer will receive a dryer for free.

The Florence location is at 7957 Mall Rd. Additional deals and clearance details are available at appliancefactory.com.

This segment is sponsored by Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom and aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE. It has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.