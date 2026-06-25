Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom celebrates 4th of July with deals on appliances and mattresses

CINCINNATI — Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom is offering 4th of July deals on appliances and mattresses at its store locations across the Tri-State.

Florence, Kentucky Store Manager Heidi Connor said the retailer keeps prices low by purchasing products directly from manufacturers in bulk.

"We're just like Home Depot and Lowe's, we get our product straight from the manufacturers and we bulk buy by the thousands," Connor said. "We get a lot of their overstock, so if it comes in and it has damage on the box, manufacturers don't want to deal with that, so we buy those and we're able to pass savings on to the customer."

Connor said the store also specializes in bulk buying overstock and gridlock inventory for additional savings.

Current 4th of July specials include deals on dishwashers, refrigerators, microwaves and mattresses. Customers can save by mentioning the word "Freedom." With KitchenAid products, customers can buy a refrigerator and get a range and microwave for free.

"We have a huge savings right now on our Purple mattresses, they are 50% off," Connor said. "We have some others where you can get a free adjustable base with them."

For more information, visit ApplianceFactory.com or call 859-495-0982.

This sponsored segment aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been convered to this platform with the assistance of AI.

