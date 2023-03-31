American Family Care, the nation's leading provider of accessible primary care, urgent care and occupational medicine just opened its first location in Cincinnati. It's located in the Voice of America Center, which is super convenient location for anyone who lives or works in West Chester and Mason. But it's much than an urgent care! Michelle Hopkins stopped by American Family Care to learn more about the services they offer.

For more information, visit www.afcurgentcare.com/west-chester-voa-oh

#WCPO9Sponsor