Amazon expands rural delivery network and investments across Ohio

Amazon says it invested more than $340 billion in the U.S. economy last year and more than $70 billion in Ohio since 2010. Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development Policy at Amazon, explains how a $4 billion investment in the rural delivery network is expected to increase shipping speeds by 50% for rural customers.

Amazon also reports 35,000 full- and part-time employees in Ohio and more than 60,000 indirect jobs supported across industries including hospitality, construction, and service. Learn more at aboutamazon.com/impact.

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