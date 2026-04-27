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Amazon expands rural delivery network and investments across Ohio

Amazon reports billions invested nationwide and across Ohio, including $4 billion for its rural delivery network expected to increase shipping speeds by 50%. Learn more at aboutamazon.com/impact.
Amazon expands rural delivery network and investments across Ohio
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Amazon says it invested more than $340 billion in the U.S. economy last year and more than $70 billion in Ohio since 2010. Holly Sullivan, Vice President of Worldwide Economic Development Policy at Amazon, explains how a $4 billion investment in the rural delivery network is expected to increase shipping speeds by 50% for rural customers.

Amazon also reports 35,000 full- and part-time employees in Ohio and more than 60,000 indirect jobs supported across industries including hospitality, construction, and service. Learn more at aboutamazon.com/impact.

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

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Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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