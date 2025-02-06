Watch Now
Adobe Acrobat’s Game Changing Update
70% of Americans sign contracts without reading the fine print, but now there’s an easier way to stay informed.

Adobe has introduced Contract Intelligence in Acrobat AI Assistant, a game-changing tool that uses artificial intelligence to summarize, highlight key details, and even compare contracts. Digital Lifestyle Expert Mario Armstrong joined Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw to break down how this new AI-powered feature makes contract reading easier than ever. Learn more at www.Adobe.com/acrobat

