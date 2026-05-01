A simple serum that helps create a smoother-looking appearance

Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the women who do so much for others, and sometimes that includes taking a little time for yourself. Plexaderm is a temporary, noninvasive serum designed to help smooth the appearance of wrinkles and puffiness in as little as 10 minutes. It washes off easily at the end of the day and does not require injections or fillers.

Try Plexaderm for $14.95 with free shipping. Visit PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-596-0335. Follow Plexaderm on Facebook and Instagram for more results and videos.

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