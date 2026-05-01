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A simple serum that helps create a smoother-looking appearance

No doctor visits. No injections. No fillers. Plexaderm is a temporary serum designed to help smooth the appearance of lines and puffiness.
A simple serum that helps create a smoother-looking appearance
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Mother’s Day is a time to celebrate the women who do so much for others, and sometimes that includes taking a little time for yourself. Plexaderm is a temporary, noninvasive serum designed to help smooth the appearance of wrinkles and puffiness in as little as 10 minutes. It washes off easily at the end of the day and does not require injections or fillers.

Try Plexaderm for $14.95 with free shipping. Visit PlexadermTrial.com or call 1-800-596-0335. Follow Plexaderm on Facebook and Instagram for more results and videos.

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Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

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Cincy Lifestyle Team
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Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

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