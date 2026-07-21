3 in 4 people have a chronic condition. Here's how to prevent and manage the most common ones

CINCINNATI — Three in four people have at least one chronic condition, and millions in the Tri-State are affected every year.

Dr. Peter Cambellis from Buckeye Health Plan said the most common chronic conditions include heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and chronic respiratory conditions like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sometimes known as COPD or called emphysema.

Many of these conditions share a critical challenge: they often show no symptoms in their early stages.

"Some, and many of these chronic conditions we just talked about and others in the early stages have no or very subtle signs and symptoms," Cambellis said. "That's why it's important that these be identified early on in their course and in those situations there's more of an opportunity for a better outcome and better treatment options."

Cambellis said the best way to catch these conditions early is to visit a primary care physician regularly for blood pressure screenings, physical exams, and blood sugar and cholesterol checks.

Heart disease and high blood pressure

Heart disease takes 1 out of 4 Ohioans' lives every year, making it the most common cause of death in Ohio and across the country. Uncontrolled high blood pressure is closely linked to heart disease and is often called the "silent killer" because it may not feel like a problem until it becomes a serious one.

"Getting those blood pressure numbers down to where they should be may include lifestyle modifications, diet, exercise, weight loss in some situations, smoking cessation, and very possibly medications," Cambellis said. "But again, getting this condition diagnosed and treated early is absolutely paramount."

Diabetes

More than 1 million Ohioans have diabetes, and an estimated 260,000 or more have no idea they have it. Left undetected, diabetes can lead to serious complications.

"The potential complications of diabetes are very, very serious," Cambellis said. "They include heart disease, vascular disease, increased risk of stroke, certainly an increased risk of kidney failure, which in many cases can lead to the need for dialysis, nerve damage, blindness."

Cambellis said early screening can detect and treat diabetes before signs and symptoms appear, reducing the risk of those complications.

Respiratory conditions

An estimated 700,000 or more Ohioans have COPD, and more than 1.2 million have asthma.

Cambellis said early detection and treatment of both conditions leads to fewer emergency department visits, fewer hospitalizations, and fewer complications later in life.

Managing chronic conditions

For those already living with a chronic condition, Cambellis said the most important step is establishing a relationship with a primary care physician.

"Build that relationship, build that level of trust over time," Cambellis said. "That individual will help our members along the way, along their healthcare journey to give them the good advice and treatment that they need to be successful and healthy."

Buckeye Health Plan offers no-cost annual physical exams and vaccinations to its members. Members can also earn My Health Pays rewards dollars for completing preventive healthcare services. The plan also helps members find a primary care physician near their home and provides transportation to and from appointments at no charge.

For more information, visit buckeyehealthplan.com/chronicconditions.

This segment, sponsored by Buckeye Health, originally aired on CINCY LIFESTYLE and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.