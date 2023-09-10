Watch Now
Man arrested after fatal West Chester motorcycle crash

Correction: A previous version of this story erroneously reported the identity of the deceased.

A 38-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a woman was killed in a West Chester motorcycle crash early Sunday morning.

Around 1:35 a.m. a Harley Davidson motorcycle with two occupants was driving southbound on SR 747 near Duff Drive when it was struck from behind by a Mazda, West Chester police said in a press release.

The passenger of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Jessica Taleff, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to investigators.

The driver of the motorcycle was seriously injured and is in the hospital. Investigators have not provided an update on their condition.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, police said.

The driver of the Mazda, Samuel Akuffo Ankrah, was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular homicide and vehicular manslaughter.

The road was closed in both directions for response and investigation for approximately four hours, police said.

