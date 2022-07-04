CINCINNATI — "Unframed pop and not folksy folk," Cincinnati singer/songwriter Mol Sullivan tried to explain about her songwriting.

Adding, “there are elements of a lot of things.”

She's right that her music is hard to place in a genre, yet Sullivan has crafted a sound that is undenyably her own.

Her songs are ethereal, sincere, and almost magical.

WATCH MOL SULLIVAN PERFORM FOR WCPO LOUNGE ACTS:

For her session for WCPO Lounge Acts, Sullivan performed three songs from her upcoming full-length album that's still in the works, as well as a new single set to drop later this month.

Sullivan and her band are among dozen of artists performing at the Northside Rock & Roll Carnival this weekend.

For Sullivan, it seems there's no place she'd rather be this weekend than in Northside.

"Being an American can be quite complicated and in Northside it’s very inclusive; lots of different types of people and everybody is just coming together all differences aside," Sullivan explained.

This three-day festival wraps up Monday and features a line-up of local music, food and beer at Hoffner Park.

The full lineup and details can be found HERE.

Mol Sullivan is scheduled to take the stage today, July 4 at 3:30 p.m.

READ MORE

Northside Rock & Roll Carnival's return features artists like alternative indie-pop act 'Quotah'

Cincy pop-punk band Arlen Gun Club channels vintage emo vibes on debut album

Cincinnati singer Veronica Grim finds freedom in shedding genres on new album 'Chaos Magic'

