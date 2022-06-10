Cincy pop-punk band Arlen Gun Club channels vintage emo vibes on debut album

CINCINNATI — Imagine the ugliest Honda Civic driving by your house and all you can hear over the engine is Arlen Gun Club playing on the speakers.

That’s the mental picture singer/guitarist Leo Martini hopes Arlen Gun Club’s brand of 00-era emo-inspired pop-punk will paint.

On their debut self-titled album, the band really nails that sound.

“We started kinda writing 90’s stuff,” Martini said. “Honestly, I listened to a lot of Nirvana growing up and that’s my main inspiration for making music.”

“I listen to a lot of the late-90’s early-00’s emo,” bassist Jacob Durham added.

Although it could almost be mistaken for a long lost Drive-Thru Records release circa 2002, Arlen Gun Club’s album is able to channel their vintage influences without sounding trite. The songs are catchy, moody and fun.

The album is out now on streaming, but the band has plans for physical media as well.

“We were lucky enough to partner with a couple labels. Our main label is Rat Poison Recordings and she’s doing all the preorders with shirts and cassettes,” Durhan said.

“Another label called Thumbs Up specifically asked to do vinyl for us. They won’t be coming until later in the fall but they’re available for preorder online,” Durham explained.

Arlen Gun Club performed all four singles from the album for WCPO Lounge Acts:



The band will celebrate the release of their album tonight at MOTR Pub in Over-the-Rhine. The music starts at 10 p.m. and the show is free for those 21 and up.

IF YOU GO:

