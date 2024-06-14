Happy National Bourbon Day! Here are the Kentucky Bourbon Trail spots in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI — Happy National Bourbon Day!

Kentucky is home to dozens of distilleries that are part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, and specifically, Northern Kentucky has its own share of bourbon stops.

The bourbon trail is broken down into four regions — Bluegrass, Central, Western and Northern.

Outside of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, Northern Kentucky also has its own trail called The B-Line, which is perfect for those in the Tri-State wanting to tour a distillery or enjoy an Old Fashioned or neat pour of their favorite bourbon at a bar. The B-Line is comprised of 7 craft distilleries, 9 bourbon bars and 9 bourbon-centric restaurants. Some of the bars and restaurants included in The B-Line include Pompilio's Restaurant, Smoke Justis, Wiseguy Lounge, Old Kentucky Bourbon Bar, Libby's Southern Comfort and more.

In terms of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, here are all of the stops that are in Northern Kentucky.

Stop 2 - Augusta Distillery

Located along the Ohio River in Augusta, Augusta Distillery was founded in 1795. The 40,000-square-foot distillery offers a "casual ease, authenticity and a humble sophistication," according to its website. Guests can enjoy various bourbons, including the distillery's Buckner's 15 Single-Barrel Bourbon, the Old Route 8 Limited 8-Year Single Barrel Bourbon and more.

Stop 7 - Boone County Distilling Co.

Whiskey production returned to Boone County in 2015 with the release of Boone County Distilling Co.'s 1883 Straight Bourbon Whiskey, according to the distillery's website. Since then, the distillery, which is located in Independence, has grown and produces a wide variety of whiskeys, including rye, cask-finished bourbons, single-barrel releases, its Lexington Club bourbon, sour mashes and more.

Stop 34 - Neeley Family Distillery

Family-owned and operated in Sparta, Neeley Family Distillery has been producing bootleg spirits for generations before officially opening in 2015. The distillery produces its spirits from old family mash recipes, according to its website. Guests can enjoy everything from the distillery's Kentucky Single-Barrel Straight Bourbon to Old Pap Neeley's Resere Kentucky Bourbon Barrel-Aged Moonshine. The distillery also has multiple flavored whiskeys and moonshines, including salted caramel, cinnamon, apple pie, southern blackberry and more.

Stop 35 - New Riff Distillery

First established in 2014, New Riff Distilling puts "a new riff on an old tradition" of Kentucky bourbon, according to its website. Located in Newport, New Riff crafts a range of whiskeys, including bourbon, rye, malted rye and a range of specialty blends, as well as Kentucky wild gin. New Riff produces all of its whiskeys using the sour mash process, which begins the distilling process with a portion of leftovers from a previous batch.

Stop 38 - Pensive Distilling Co.

Located along Monmouth Street in Newport, Pensive Distilling Co. has a full blown kitchen and taproom within its distillery. Pensive said it's modern recipes are sure to put guests in a "pensive mood," according to its website. The distillery has produced multiple spirits including vodka, single barrel bourbon, apple pie moonshine and more.

Stop 42 - Second Sight Spirits

Second Sights Spirits is helmed by Rich Couch and Carus Waggoner in Ludlow. The distillery has a range of spirits, including a Kentucky bourbon. Outside of bourbon, the distillery has multiple rums, such as unbarreled run, spiced rum, smoked cherry rum and bourbon barreled rum.

Stop 45 - The Old Pogue Distillery

Producing small-batch rye and bourbon whiskeys, the Old Pogue Distillery is located in Maysville, which is known as the "birthplace of bourbon." The distillery offers tours and bottle sales, while guests can go to the nearby The Old Pogue Experience for tastings and more. Guests can enjoy various bourbons, including Old Pogue Master's Select, which is a Kentucky straight bourbon.