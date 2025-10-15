Jeff Ruby's CEO frustrated but optimistic for future of downtown after shootings

CINCINNATI — Monday's double shooting at Fountain Square happened just steps away from Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse.

Britney Ruby-Miller, CEO of Jeff Ruby's Culinary Entertainment, told us the incident has affected her business.

Ruby-Miller said on Tuesday night, the restaurant had 50 cancellations.

"For a restaurant, that's a lot. But I will say is I had 300 guests here," Ruby-Miller said. "300 guests that chose to still come downtown and support us and eat at our restaurant."

She confirmed the downtown location of Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse "isn't going anywhere" anytime soon.

Jeff Ruby's CEO talks downtown safety after recent violence

Ruby-Miller said she is frustrated, but hopeful for downtown. She told us she's part of a group of business executives downtown trying to create a strategic plan that they'll give to the city, and that she spends 30% of her time as CEO working on safety and crime issues.

Ruby-Miller said she met with Mayor Aftab Pureval and Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey and feels they have a plan that will work.

"I feel safe at my restaurant. I'm optimistic in the plan and I think this plan is going to work," Ruby-Miller said. "I believe that we have a challenge, so I'm not going to sugarcoat that. But I believe we are going to turn this around."

Ruby-Miller told us she spends 30% of her time as CEO working on safety and crime issues, something she never expected.

On Tuesday, we spoke to Mayor Pureval about business owners' frustrations.

Pureval said he understands their frustrations and that "enough is enough."

"What we need right now is enforcement," Pureval said. "What I'm clearly stating to the community and also to our police officers is that they're empowered and responsible to knock this stuff off. And if they have to arrest people, then we need to arrest people."

That's what Ruby-Miller said she wanted to hear. But she heard differently from Cincinnati Chief of Police Teresa Theetge in a press conference Tuesday.

"Expect if you're doing something that you've never been approached about before, we're going to start reminding you your actions are illegal," Theetge said.

Ruby-Miller said that response did not feel comfortable to her.

"I don't think that feels comfortable for the mayor or for many people in leadership right now, and I think that's a big part of the problem," Ruby-Miller said.