Ohio Issue 1: Controversial abortion ballot measure passes

CINCINNATI — The race on Ohio's controversial abortion ballot measure has been called: Issue 1 has passed.

Issue 1 amends the Ohio constitution to allow every person the legal choice on abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing a pregnancy. It also will prohibit the state from interfering or penalizing an individual's voluntary exercise of this right or anyone or entity that helps in utilizing this right.

In addition, it also listed other rights that will now be cemented into the state constitution, including miscarriage care, fertility treatments, contraception, and the right to continue one’s own pregnancy.

The use of contraception is not illegal in Ohio, and though it’s commonly called “birth control,” the medications are also used for other conditions like ovarian cysts, polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis symptoms.

Those who supported Issue 1 said individuals should be the ones making decisions about their bodies.

"This win marks a new beginning for Ohio, where individuals now have the right to make their own reproductive decisions without government interference," said Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio after the issue passed.

President Joe Biden also issued a statement after Issue 1 passed.

"Tonight, Americans once again voted to protect their fundamental freedoms — and democracy won," Biden said. "In Ohio, voters protected access to reproductive health in their state constitution."

Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr called the passage of Issue 1 "deeply disturbing."

"The passage of Issue 1 shows that there remains a desperate need for conversion of hearts and minds to a culture of life in our country, one that respects the inherent dignity and sacredness of every human being from conception to natural death," Schnurr said.

Those against Issue 1 previously said this election is an important moment.

"If this passes, we are ending the conversation and the Legislature's hands will be tied. They cannot pass pro-life laws," said Amy Natoce, press secretary for Protect Women Ohio. "Issue 1 is an extreme ballot initiative that if passed would cement late-term abortion in Ohio's constitution. It would get rid of parental consent laws so that minors could obtain abortions in Ohio without parental consent or notification."

The amendment text said lawmakers can restrict abortions after fetal viability, or when a doctor determines "the fetus has a significant likelihood of survival outside the uterus."

Parental consent isn't mentioned in the amendment and current Ohio laws will still be on the books.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost previously released a legal analysis on Issue 1. In it, Yost also pointed out the amendment doesn't specifically address parental consent. He also said parental consent laws could be challenged in court if the issue passed because of the amendment's use of the word individual.