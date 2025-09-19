Faith leaders gather in Cincinnati to celebrate International Day of Peace, call for unity across divides

CINCINNATI — Faith leaders from across the U.S. came to Cincinnati to celebrate International Day of Peace, calling for unity and healing across racial and political divides.

The event, held along the city’s historic riverfront, drew national and state clergy, community activists and elected officials from both political parties. Organizers said the location was symbolic, tying together faith, history and the ongoing push for equality.

"The 21st is Sunday. It is the International Day of Peace that we honor in every country, and we wanted to honor that here too at this holy site," said Dr. Michael Jenkins, President of Universal Peace Federation.

The message centered on continuing the "Peace Road," described as a way to heal and bridge gaps between different backgrounds across the United States.

"People really deeply, as pastors in the movement ... they were loving their enemies, they were loving people, and that's why Dr. King broke through, changed the whole world and it still changes the whole world. We have to get back to that," Jenkins said.

Religious leaders from across the U.S. joined together by the Ohio River to pray for racial healing and bridge divides:

"Father, we now commit ourselves to you. The ultimate goal is to build a better future, a more equitable future where diverse peoples can live in harmony, dignity, and peace," one participant said.

Many joined hands in prayer and reflection by the water, emphasizing a shared commitment to a better future.

Rev. Elaine Hassan, co-chair of ACLC Women in Ministry in Cincinnati, said the day’s message was grounded in faith and inclusivity.

"Man wants us to separate ourselves, be separate, but God brought us here to be together," Hassan said. "There should be no Black-white separatism to me. We should all be able to love each other, and the foundation of what this is laid on is the love of God through Jesus Christ."

History also played a role in the day’s stories, with references to the nearby bridge and its ties to the Underground Railroad.

The group offered prayers for racial healing, recalling the last time many had gathered at the site was amid protests in 2020 following the death of George Floyd.

"Start changing the atmosphere and the world can change," said Min. Dr. Reiko Jenkins. "That’s our desire."

The faith leaders ended the day singing and praying along the river before touring the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.