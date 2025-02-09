Infant dies at Covington daycare, police investigating

COVINGTON, Ky. — A four-month-old died at a Kentucky daycare on Friday. Covington Police confirm there's now an investigation into the infant's death.

WCPO 9 News confirmed officers got the call at 3:39 p.m. at the Little Treehouse Learning Center.

Right now, officers do not know how the child died, but told us that the daycare is cooperating with the investigation. We also found out the daycare sent out a note to all parents about what happened, saying they immediately asked all families to pick up their children to allow authorities to conduct an investigation.

The note also said the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services advised them that the daycare is allowed to resume normal operations Monday.

