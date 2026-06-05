How UC Health takes a personalized approach to treat back pain

CINCINNATI — If you've experienced back pain, you're not alone. In fact, 80% of people will experience it at some point in their lives.

The good news is you don't have to live with it.

The experts at the University of Cincinnati Health Back, Neck and Spine Center personalize an approach that gets you the right treatment at the right time.

There are many non-operative options that are available to help your body heal itself. And if surgery is eventually needed, the team at UC Health offers minimally invasive approaches and even awake spine surgeries that help you get on the road to recovery faster.

Click here to learn more about the variety of care options available for your back pain.

This segment is sponsored by UC Health.