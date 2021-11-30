Watch
Woods says a return to the top not a 'realistic expectation'

NASSAU, Bahamas — Tiger Woods is hopeful of playing again. Just not very much. And he says reaching the top of his sport again is an unrealistic expectation.

Woods gave a video interview with Golf Digest, with whom he has a financial deal. It was his most extensive conversation since he badly damaged his right leg in a Feb. 23 car crash in the Los Angeles suburbs.

Woods gave Digest the interview ahead of his press conference Tuesday in the Bahamas. He's the tournament host of the Hero World Challenge. He says he's not even at the halfway point of a return.

