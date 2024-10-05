Watch Now
Schedules, scores for Week 7 of the 2025 high school football season

CINCINNATI — It's another great week of high school football here in the Tri-State, with plenty of matchups between teams that have their sights set on the playoffs.

The WCPO 9 Game of the Week is a highly-anticipated Southwest Ohio Conference showdown between Harrison and Mount Healthy. Harrison (5-1) is No. 3 in the Division II, Region 8 standings while Mount Healthy (5-1) is No. 4. The top eight seeds in each region host first-round playoff games starting Nov. 1.

RELATED | 'Huge' matchup: Mount Healthy visits Harrison in WCPO 9 Game of the Week

Our crews will also be at Moeller vs. Elder, Mariemont vs. Madeira, Fairfield vs. Hamilton, Princeton vs. Oak Hill, Anderson vs. Turpin, McNicholas vs. Alter, Highlands vs. Dixie Heights, Bishop Brossart vs. Paris and more.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch Friday Football tonight at 11:15 p.m. for the latest highlights.

