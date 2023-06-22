Visitation, celebration of life to be held for three boys killed in Clermont County

Three young boys who were killed by their father in Clermont County on June 15 will be laid to rest Monday, according to an obituary published by Geo. H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home.

The obituary says a visitation will be held Monday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with a celebration of life following at 8 p.m. the same evening. Guests who attend are asked to wear bright colors, the obituary says.

It describes the young boys, who were aged 7, 4 and 3, as children with big hearts who sought to make anyone laugh.

"Three brothers bonded together in life and now eternity as God has reeled them in to heaven for unending days of fishing, playing outside way past bedtime, laughing loudly and non-stop giggling," reads the obituary.

In lieu of flowers, the boys' family is asking donations be made to "the organization that provided so many happy memories for the Doerman Family," the New Richmond Youth Sports Association.

Those donations will be used to make improvements to a baseball field in the boys' honor, the obituary says.

The same New Richmond Youth Sports Association has already announced its intentions to help the family of the boyswith a t-shirt fundraiser. The money raised from sales of a t-shirt designed in the three boys' honor will go to help support their mother and sister.

The boys' sister helped finalize that design.

“She wanted to add some baseballs with their numbers and one baseball with a halo, and so what we turned around and did was added the halo and wings on all the balls and kept three of them on there to represent all three of the boys,” said Kristin Bennett, president of the New Richmond Youth Sports Association.

Chad Doerman, 32, is being held in the Clermont County jail on a $20 million bond for allegedly shooting the boys to death in the front yard of their home in Monroe Township. Court documents say Doerman "confessed to planning and carrying out the deaths of victims involved for several months."

Prosecutors said all three of the children were shot execution-style with a rifle. All three boys were discovered by first responders, lying in the yard of a home. They were all pronounced dead at the scene; the Clermont County Sheriff's Office said all life-saving measures were "unsuccessful."

"This is the most serious offense that we have on the books, judge," said David Gast, assistant Clermont County prosecutor, at Doerman's arraignment. "This is it. You can't commit a more serious offense."