Wheel of Fortune LIVE! coming to Cincinnati this October

I'd like to buy a vowel — and two seats to Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, please.

Produced by Right Angle Entertainment, the live stage show will bring Wheel of Fortune's studio to cities across the country — including Cincinnati. Fans of the long-running game show can audition to go on stage, spin a replica wheel and solve puzzles when Wheel of Fortune LIVE! comes to Taft Theatre October 20.

Those who do make it onstage could win $10,000 or trips to Paris and Hawaii. Audience members will also have the chance to win cash and prizes.

"This partnership with Right Angle presents an opportunity to expand our reach to give more people a live experience as close to being on the televised show as you can get without actually being in the studio,” Suzanne Prete, executive vice president of game shows for Sony Pictures Television, said in a press release. "We look forward to providing this incredible local immersive experience to people who might not otherwise make it out to Los Angeles to be on the set with Pat and Vanna."

Fans might not get to meet Pat and Vanna, though. The release said hosts for the tour will be announced at a later date.

Tickets start at $29.50 and will go on sale to the public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 20. Tickets can also be purchased at the Taft Theatre box office. VIP packages are also available. For more information, click here.

