Chris Rock adds second Taft Theater show 'due to popular demand'

CINCINNATI — For Chris Rock fans in Cincinnati eager to see him take the stage after The Slap Heard Round the World, there is good news: The comedian has announced a second show at the Taft Theater.

While Rock's Thursday, June 9 show isn't technically sold out yet, there are only isolated single seats left sprinkled throughout the theater.

Now, Rock will bring the Ego Death World Tour to Taft Theater's stage a second time, on Friday, June 10. Tickets for that show will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Will he change his planned set to include commentary on the drama from the Oscars? A press release from Music & Event Management Inc. did not include any answers to that question.

"Lauded by peers and critics alike, Chris Rock is one of our generations strongest comedic voices," said the press release.

For those who have somehow managed to avoid any and all social media since the Oscars aired Sunday night, TV audiences and those in attendance at the Oscars were left in shock after Will Smith approached Chris Rock on stage and slapped him after the comedian made a joke about Will Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.