Top Irish pubs, restaurants in the Tri-State to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at

CINCINNATI — While Cincinnati is known for its German heritage, there are tons of Irish pubs in town around the Tri-State that are perfect places to have a pint with friends.

There's also nothing like spending St. Patrick's Day at an authentic Irish pub — especially ones with perfect pours of Guiness. Here are the top Irish pubs around the Tri-State:

Downtown

O'Malley's in the Alley

Tucked away on Ogden Place, O'Malley's in the Alley is the "second oldest bar in Cincinnati," according to its website. O'Malley's has a full-service bar as well as a food menu. The bar is also connected to The Blind Pig, which has a rooftop patio with views of the Reds and Bengals stadiums, as well as the Ohio River.

Red Leprechaun

Opening at The Banks in 2023, Red Leprechaun is one of the newest bars and restaurants at the entertainment hub. The Irish Pub has live music regularly, and its focal point is a fully wooden bar built in 1957 that has been imported from Malahide, Ireland, which is north of Dublin.

East Side

Crowley's Highland House Cafe

First opening in 1937, Crowley's Highland House Cafe has been family-owned for almost a century. It's hard to miss that the Mount Adams bar is an Irish pub, with its abundance of shamrocks and Irish flags, and guests can expect authentic Irish beers on tap.

Murphy's Pub

Located near the University of Cincinnati in the CUF neighborhood, Murphy's Pub has been a go-to watering hole for decades. The Irish Pub always has plenty of Guinness and Jameson, and it's known for opening its doors at 5:30 a.m. every St. Patrick's Day. The bar also has dart boards, a pool table, multiple TVs and patios to enjoy with your drinks.

Hap's Irish Pub

Serving the Hyde Park community for years, Hap's is an authentic Irish Pub. The bar is cash-only and has plenty of dart boards to play while hanging out. On St. Patrick's Day, Hap's goes all out with tents put up outside, live music, dancing and more.

Flying Pig Irish Pub

The Flying Pig Irish Pub is home to weekly karaoke, pool and more. The Oakley bar has tons of TVs to watch sports year-round, and plenty of Irish beers and whiskeys. The bar also tends to have green beer to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

R.P. McMurphy's

Located in Oakley, R.P. McMurphy's has been serving the neighborhood since 1997. The full-service bar has plenty of rotating craft beers, including Irish options, as well as plenty of indoor and outdoor seating. The bar is known to hold a full weekend of activities for St. Patrick's Day.

West Side

The Crow's Nest

One of the oldest bars on the west side of Cincinnati, The Crow's Nest has both drinks and a full food menu, including a fish sandwich that had praise in multiple Yelp reviews. The West Price Hill bar also regularly hosts live music and is a perfect place to drink in the sun on its outdoor patio.

Maloney's Pub

A well-known staple in Delhi, Maloney's Pub has both a full-service bar and sit-down food menu, serving everything from breakfast to wings and more. The bar itself has a storied history, but it has been known as Maloney's since the '80s.

Fogarty's Irish Pub

Nestled along Harrison Avenue in Cheviot is Fogarty's Irish Pub. The bar has plenty of Irish beers and whiskey, pool (which is sometimes free), drink specials and staff often grill out on the patio when the weather is nice. For St. Patrick's Day, the bar is also set to open at 5:30 a.m.

The Public House

According to its website, The Public House, which serves both Irish and German cuisine, is the only place in Cincinnati that is "officially certified to pour the perfect Guinness pint by the Guinness Brewmaster himself," according to the bar's website. The Irish pub and restaurant has a massive indoor and outdoor space, tons of TVs, live music and more to enjoy.

Cincinnati Suburbs

Foley's Irish Pub

Located in Readng, Foley's Irish Pub offers "pub-style dining," according to its Facebook. The bar and restaurant has regular lunch and dinner specials, as well as more than 20 beers on tap, including Irish favorites.

Dingle House Irish Pub & Grub

Dingle House Irish Pub & Grub prides itself on authenticity, according to its website, including its staff wearing Irish kilts. The West Chester bar has classic Irish fare, an extensive draft list, outdoor patios and more. Dingle House is also planning a whole St. Patrick's Day weekend, with Irish dancers, bagpipes, DJs and more.

Gilligan's on the Green

Located in the former Wyoming fire house, Gilligan's on the Green serves both Irish and American food, alongside Irish beers and more. The bar and restaurant, which opened in late 2023, has an entire weekend planned for St. Patrick's Day fit with live music, Irish dancers, an FC Cincinnati watch party and more.

Northern Kentucky

Paddy's on Main

Paddy's on Main is described as an "upscale Irish dive bar," according to its Facebook page. The bar has plenty of Irish beers on tap, as well as Irish whiskey and shots, including a Paddy's Puddin' shot that has Guinness, Bailey's and Jameson in chocolate pudding. The bar is also hosting an all-day St. Patrick's Day party fitted with "full Irish breakfast" burritos, live music, green beer and more.

Molly Malone's Irish Pub & Restaurant

Set in the heart of Covington, Molly Malone's is your quintessential Irish pub. The Irish pub has a full menu fitted with Irish fare, and it's known to be the spot to catch soccer and rugby matches. The bar also has regular live music acts, and it holds an entire outdoor festival for St. Patrick's Day.

O'Bryon's Bar and Grill

O'Bryon's Bar and Grill is a must if you're looking for a pint of beer and a meal. The Irish pub and restaurant opens early for St. Patrick's Day, and it also has a patio that's great to enjoy when the weather's nice.