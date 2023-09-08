CINCINNATI — Rosé. Cabernet. Sauvignon Blanc.

There's endless choices when it comes to wine, and there's also endless choices when it comes to wine bars in the Tri-State.

Whether you're looking for a new date spot or want to try a new type of wine with friends, here are the Top 9 wine bars in the Tri-State based on Yelp and Google reviews.

Crafts & Vines

Located in Covington's Mainstrasse Village, Crafts & Vines sources wines from around the world. Alongside the various wines from the bottle — which includes a variety of reds, whites, roses and sparkling — the wine bar also has eight different wine choices on tap.

Outside of its normal menu choices, Crafts & Vines also runs a wine club, which includes bottles of wine exclusive to members, specialty deals and events for $40 per month.

EMMA Wine Bar

EMMA Wine Bar is aiming to provide a comfortable environment for both casual and discerning wine drinkers, according to its website. Customers at EMMA, which is located in Riverside, are able to taste at their own pace due to the bar's self-serve pour spouts.

The wine bar also does a bi-monthly Wine Education Series that takes attendees through both new world and old world wines.

Marty's Hops & Vines

Filled with an extensive wine collection, Marty's Hops & Vines is a perfect place for anyone wanting a quality glass of wine — in fact, they sell glassware if you need some at home, as well.

Oakley Wines

According to its website, Oakley Wines follows one principle: drink good wine with good friends and good food. The wine shop and bar focuses on organically grown, low intervention wines from small producers. On top of the various wines, guests get to enjoy them in Oakley Wines' subterranean bar, The Cellar.

Revel OTR Urban Winery

Set within Over-the-Rhine, Revel OTR Urban Winery specializes in small-batch, handrcrafted wines. Revel's wines are made 100% on-site with the fruit sourced from all over the world, including California, Chile and Washington State. Multiple of Revel's cocktails also involve their wines, as well.

Ripple Wine Bar

With two locations in the Tri-State — Covington and O'Bryonville — Ripple Wine Bar offers a rotating selection of wines from across the globe. According to its website, Ripple Wine Bar offers the largest selection of wine by the glass in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Unwind Wine Bar

According to its website, Unwind Wine Bar "has a rustic upscale wine bar feel that features a cozy ambiance of stone and wood, wine scenes on the walls and bottles of wine everywhere." The bar has dozens of whites, reds, rosés, sparking and dessert wines to choose from, and guests can enjoy their glass (or bottle) with one of Unwind's light food options. The bar, which is located in Hyde Park, also has happy hour Tuesdays through Friday from 4-7 p.m. where guests can get $2 off featured wine glass pours and $5 off all bottles except sale-priced bottles.

Z Place for Wine

A staple in Montgomery for more than 15 years, Z Place for Wine has wine options from all over the world. The bar, which also acts as a wine shop, can be rented out for events, but it's also a great place for anyone wanting to enjoy a wine tasting on a night out or grab a meal while you share a bottle with someone. Z Place for Wine also holds weekly curated events like tastings with live music, education nights with sommeliers and more.

Piccolo Wine Room

With more than a dozen wines available by the glass, Piccolo Wine Room has been serving customers in Glendale for more than a decade. To enjoy alongside your glass of red or white, Piccolo also has a full food menu with plenty of perfect pairings for your vino.