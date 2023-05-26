Top 9 water parks, attractions in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Memorial Day Weekend is here, which means majority of the Tri-State's pools and water parks are opening up for the season. The Tri-State has various options in multiple neighborhoods to enjoy some fun in the sun — and there's something for everyone in the family. Here are the Top 9 water parks and attractions in the Tri-State to check out this summer:

Kings Island's Soak City

Kings Island's Soak City has more than 50 water activities making it a perfect choice for everyone in the family no matter their thrill-seeking level. Guests can splash in the wave pool, relax in the lazy river or twist and turn through one of the 36 slides in the water park. One of the best parts about Soak City is that admission to the water park is included with Kings Island admission, so guests can choose to enjoy both the water and amusement park in one day.

OPENING DATE: May 27

Parky's Wetland Adventures

Part of Hamilton County's Great Parks, Parky's Wetland Adventures has plenty of splash playground elements that small children will enjoy. Set within Woodland Mound Park, which sits along the Ohio River on the eastern side of Hamilton County, the wet playground has slides, waterfalls, sprinklers and more. Admission to the wet playground is $6.50 per child.

OPENING DATE: May 27

Coney Island's Sunlite Pool

A classic Tri-State destination, Coney Island's Sunlite Pool has been around since 1925. Deemed the world's largest recirculating pool, Sunlite Pool has more than enough room for groups of all sizes with more than 2 acres of space. Other than the pool itself, Coney Island offers water slides, as well as The Challenge Zone, which is an inflatable obstacle course.

OPENING DATE: May 27

Kirkwood Camp & Adventure Park

Owned by Matthew 25 Ministries, Kirkwood Camp & Adventure Park, located in Wilmington, is a great place for all ages. The park includes "Splash Blast," which is an inflatable obstacle course on a lake, as well as Lakeside Beach where visitors can relax in the sand. New this summer, the park will be offering Zebby's Splash Pad, which is a splash playground for small children that are under 48-inches-tall.

OPENING DATE: May 27

Florence Aquatic Center

With a lazy river, both spiral and speed slides, a diving board, spray grounds and more, the Florence Aquatic Center has multiple opportunities for a fun day in the sun. Other than its water attractions, the aquatic center also has areas to sunbathe, "funbrellas," shelters and a concessions stand. The Northern Kentucky facility offers annual memberships or guests can opt for daily passes, which both range in price depending on group size or age.

OPENING DATE: May 27

Aqua Adventures at Land of Illusion

Offering something for every member of the family, Aqua Adventures is bringing a "tropical, private oasis" to Middletown. The water park at Land of Illusion includes beaches to relax on, inner tubes to float in and a designated zone for small children. Aqua Adventures' biggest attraction is its 65-piece inflatable obstacle course that floats in the middle of the water. Those that dare to attempt it will tackle bridges, launch pads, half-pipes and more as they race to the finish.

OPENING DATE: May 27

SilverLake WaterPark

Holding events all summer long alongside its water attractions, SilverLake WaterPark is a great "stay-cation" option for those that want to have some fun in the sun in Northern Kentucky. Located in Erlanger, the water park has plenty of slides, a lily pad walk and it even has a designated adult section. For those opting to supervise instead of enjoying the water themselves, there's also plenty of lounge chairs that surround the entire pool area.

OPENING DATE: May 26

Parky's Ark

Similar to Parky's Wetland Adventure in Woodland Mound Park, Parky's Ark is a wet playground in Winton Woods. Parky's Ark amps up the typical idea of a wet playground with actual playground features kids can climb on and around. The splash playground, which costs $6.50 per child, also has a water slide, pop-up jets and more. For those that aren't feeling the splash playground, there's also a nearby playground kids can play on.

OPENING DATE: May 27

Great Wolf Lodge

A bit different than the rest of the water parks on this list, Great Wolf Lodge offers an INDOOR water park that is open year-round. The water park has multiple attractions for all ages, including a lazy river, multiple slides, a wave pool and more. While the lodge's guests have full-blown access to the water park, those that want to get in on the fun can purchase a day pass or a half-day pass.