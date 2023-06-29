Top 9 things to enjoy outside of downtown Cincinnati this weekend

CINCINNATI — With Reds games, a sold-out FC Cincinnati match and this super eclectic pop singer named Taylor Swift having two sold-out concerts at Paycor Stadium, downtown Cincinnati is going to be a madhouse of people — and let's not even get started on parking. So while downtown is sure to be all the rage, there's plenty of other events and things to do going on outside of the metro area.

Here are the Top 9 things to do in Cincinnati this weekend outside of downtown:

Christmas in July at Entertrainment Junction

This weekend may be the start to July, but West Chester's Entertrainment Junction is also kicking off Christmas in July. The family-friendly entertainment center and museum is spreading the holiday cheer with the monthly event, which began June 24 and runs through July 31. Santa is visiting from the North Pole, and guests can get a mid-year check-in with him to make sure you're not on the way to being on his naughty list for Christmas. Santa will also be giving each person a little free gift with their mid-year check-in.

If interested, you can click here to purchase tickets to see Santa and visit Entertrainment Junction.

Northside Rock N Roll Carnival

With more than 20 music acts all weekend long, Northside Rock N Roll Carnival is returning to Hoffner Park in the heart of Northside this weekend. The three-day rock festival is free to attend and will see acts like Rudy De Anda, Tweens, The Harlequins, Sammy Kay and more perform. Other than the live music, the festival will also have food, retail vendors and beer from MadTree to purchase. For a full list of the festival's schedule, click here.

Tri-State Antique Market

Featuring more than 125 dealers, the Tri-State Antique Market is back in Lawrenceburg on Sunday, July 2. The antique show takes place every first Sunday of the month from May to October. The market has been happening since 1986 and will feature various types of antiques. The regular show takes place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is $5, but those under 18 enter for free. For those wanting to get an early start, the market kicks off early at 6 a.m. for zero extra charge.

Swiftie Weekend at the Cincinnati Zoo

While the zoo isn't terribly too far from downtown, it definitely won't have the hustle and bustle of places like Over-the-Rhine and The Banks. On theme with the Swift's Eras Tour stops in Cincinnati, the zoo is hosting "Swiftie Weekend" from July 29 to July 2. In honor of Swift's favorite number, the zoo is offering $13 admission for anyone that wears their best Taylor Swift gear or shows their tickets from her Eras Tour. All of the zoo's gift shops will be playing Swift's music and guests 21 or older can enjoy the specialty Lavender Haze drink (it can also be made as a mocktail for those under 21). There's also special "Lover" era-themed sprinkles for soft serve ice cream, and other Swift-themed experiences at Hippo Cove and the zoo's cat habitats.

Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival

Celebrating the Fourth of July a little early, West Chester is hosting the Taps, Tastes and Tunes Festival this weekend. Running all weekend long, the festival will have food and drink vendors, as well as live music from the likes of Joey Said No, Sister Hazel, The Gamut, Vinyl Countdown, Everclear and more. On Saturday, there will also be a firework show at 10 p.m. to enjoy. For a full rundown of the vendors and when each band is playing, click here.

WestSide Market

Westwood is hosting its monthly WestSide Market with more than 80 vendors Saturday. The market, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will feature vendors selling everything from crafts, art and more, food trucks and a free fitness class at 10 a.m., among other things. Attendees will also get to sip on drinks as they shop since the market takes place in Westwood's DORA area. Click here for more information about the June market.

Go to the Cincinnati Museum Center

Also just far away from the madness of downtown, the Cincinnati Museum Center is a perfect getaway for this weekend. The museum is also offering free admission for active and retired military members to celebrate the Fourth of July. Currently, the museum center's featured exhibit is "Bricktionary: the ultimate LEGO A-Z," which showcases a variety of life-sized LEGO creations and hands-on activities for all ages.

"Kinky Boots" at The Carnegie

Music Theatre International is presenting its production of "Kinky Boots" this weekend at The Carnegie in Covington. The show is technically running at the theater until August but those interested can catch a show either Friday at 7:30 p.m. or Sunday or 3 p.m. The show runs around 2 hours and 20 minutes with a 15 minute intermission so while you may hit some of the traffic involved with downtown Cincinnati's Friday night festivities, the show is a solid option to see. To purchase tickets, click here.

First Flowers featuring Dinosaurs at the Krohn Conservatory

Beginning July 1, the Krohn Conservatory is hosting First Flowers featuring Dinosaurs. Guests at the conservatory can step back millions of years in time as they see botanical sculptures of a Tyrannosaurus Rex, Triceratops, Pterosaur and more. Other than the dinosaur sculptures, the conservatory will have prehistoric plants like cycads, horsetails and ginkgo trees. If interested, you can purchase tickets here.