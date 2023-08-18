CINCINNATI — The Tri-State is home to a variety of scenic views, including many that display the downtown skyline and Ohio River. Whether you're wanting to take a stroll or relax on a bench and appreciate the views, here are the Top 9 scenic views in the Tri-State.

Cut-in-the-Hill

If you're driving northbound on I-75 in Northern Kentucky, you'll hit the cut in the hill shortly before crossing the Brent Spence Bridge. Drivers get a view of the Cincinnati skyline as they drive around the bend of the highway — but if you're behind the wheel, make sure you're driving safely while taking in the view.

OHGO

Devou Park Lookout

Devou Park is home to a golf course, hiking trails, a restaurant and, of course, its city overlook. Sitting at the highest point of the park, the lookout has broad views of the Ohio River and its bridges, as well as Cincinnati. The vantage point has plenty of grassy areas to lay a blanket down and picnic, benches, a gazebo and picnic tables.

The overlook is open to the public during the park's hours from dawn to dusk.

Felicia Jordan

Larz Anderson Park

Tucked on the hill above Columbia Parkway just before the Columbia-Tusculum neighborhood, Larz Anderson Park is a quiet getaway with solid views of Kentucky, the winding Ohio River and downtown Cincinnati. The park is known to be a go-to for sunsets, and there's a nearby playground for kids as well.

Provided by Cincy Parks

Incline Public House

The best part of Incline Public House's scenic view is you can enjoy it while munching on something to eat. Located in the west side's Incline District, Incline Public House has been serving up food and its spectacular view for years. The restaurant's inside dining room has panoramic views of Cincinnati and the Ohio River, and it gets even better out on the 1,400-square-foot patio.

Eden Park

Located near the park's Twin Lakes, the Eden Park overlook has sweeping views of Kentucky and the Ohio River. Up near the overlook is plenty of greenery surrounding the lake, a playground for kids and plenty of benches to relax on and soak in the view.

Dwayne Slavey/WCPO

Walking across the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge

The John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge is breathtaking itself, but walking across it also provides scenic views of either downtown Cincinnati or Northern Kentucky. If you're walking from Covington to Cincinnati, you'll see the riverfront, both stadiums and downtown Cincinnati's skyline. If you're walking south into Kentucky, you'll see Covington's riverfront and it's towering office buildings and apartments.

And let's not forget the views of the Ohio River you'll get while crossing the bridge.

Dave Schmidt | WCPO Contributor A look toward Great American Ball Park from the Roebling Suspension Bridge.

Bellevue Hill Park

Near the University of Cincinnati, Bellevue Park is seated on the hill of Clifton Heights headed down to northern Over-the-Rhine. The park has gorgeous views of the Ohio River and downtown Cincinnati. While enjoying the view, kids can play on a nearby playground or you can relax underneath the park's concrete pergolas at the park's pavilion.

Provided by Cincinnati Parks

Newport on the Levee

Fitted with restaurants, bars, entertainment and more, Newport on the Levee is a go-to for any fun night out — and it comes with a spectacular view of downtown Cincinnati. The levee showcases Cincinnati's riverfront, the Ohio River and the various bridges spanning between the two cities. Unlike most Northern Kentucky parks that close at dusk, those in Newport will get to see the city lit up at night from the levee, which is arguably more beautiful than at day.

Jessica Hart/WCPO

Mt. Echo Park

An 84-acre park on Cincinnati's west side, Mt. Echo Park has a beautiful view of downtown Cincinnati, the Ohio River and Northern Kentucky. The park's pavilion is also a popular outdoor wedding destination.