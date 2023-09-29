Top 9 pumpkin patches in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — It's fall, which means it's time to drink pumpkin spice lattes, pull out your sweaters and go to pumpkin patches.

There's tons of pumpkin patches to choose from in the Tri-State — in fact, here's nine of the biggest we covered already.

Whether you're wanting to find some pumpkin to carve with the family or simply enjoy the pumpkin patch for the atmosphere or photo ops (we're not judging), here are nine more of the top pumpkin patches to go to this fall:

Fall Fun at Niederman Family Farm

Located in Liberty Township, Niederman Family Farm is hosting Fall Fun from Sept. 22 to Oct. 29. The event includes "Pumpkin Paradise," which includes hundreds of pumpkins. The pumpkins are priced based on size and look, and they are marked with a color coordinated with a price board. Other than the pumpkin patch, Fall Fun also has a corn maze, fall trees available for purchase and more.

Burger Farm & Garden Center

Celebrating its 50th annual fall festival, Burger Farm & Garden Center in Clermont County has plenty of family fun alongside its pumpkin patch. A hayride takes you to the pumpkin patch, where you can decide between tons of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes.

Burger Farm & Garden Center is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from the last weekend in September to the last weekend in October. Entrance into the farm is $15 per person, $12 for those 65 and older, and it's free for children 2 or younger.

Country Pumpkins Fall Festival

Open every day of the week other than Tuesday, Dry Ridge's Country Pumpkins Fall Festival is a pumpkin patch, corn maze and more all wrapped into one. Pre-picked pumpkins can be purchased from the festival's Pumpkin Ridge for $6 each, and the festival has you-pick pumpkin days on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 2, 4 and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 1 at 1 and 3 p.m. Tickets to you-pick days cost $11 per person, which covers the cost of admission and your pumpkin.

Other than the pumpkin patch, attendees can expect hayrides, a petting zoo, barrel train rides, play areas for kids and more.

Iron’s Fruit Farm

Irons Fruit Farm is "where your family is a part of our family," according to the farm's website. The fourth generation farm in Lebanon has hayrides available out to its pumpkin patch starting the last weekend of September and throughout every weekend in October. The wagon ride to the patch is free, and then you pay for your pumpkin depending upon weight.

Other than the pumpkins, Irons Fruit Farm also has a corn maze and a bakery selling plenty of fall treats, such as apple fritters, cinnamon-cider donuts, cookies and more.

Windmill Farm Market

Windmill Farm Market in Springboro has plenty of fun attractions to enjoy. The market is home to an "adventure" hayride that takes guests through 25 acres of hills and trails. Other than its hayride, there's tons of pumpkins to choose from at the market. While choosing pumpkins, there's fresh apple cider, caramel apples, hot cocoa and more available to snack on.

Windmill Farm Market also has different food vendors every Friday and Saturday if you want to indulge in something more.

Schappacher Farms

Schappacher Farms has six different pumpkin patches meaning there's a huge variety of pumpkins, gourds and squash to choose from. Entrance into the patches is free, and any pumpkins you choose are priced per pound. After you pick your pumpkins of choice, there's also a free corn maze and hayride, jumbo-sized yard games, a petting zoo and more.

If you and your group get snacky as well, there's also a snack barn that offers a variety of items priced between $1 to $5.

Garver Family Farm Market

Garver Family Farm Market in Middletown is open during three different seasons during the year, and in fall, the market has its fall festival. The festival includes a 5-acre traditional pick-your-own pumpkin patch, an education hayride and more throughout its 200 acres. Admission to the fall festival, which takes place Sept. 30, is free, and the farm is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Erwin Farms & Corn Maze

Located in Winchester, Erwin Farms & Corn Maze has plenty of fun for the entire family. The farm has a massive corn maze, play areas, a market and, of course, a variety of pumpkins to choose from. Erwin Farms also has different events planned depending on the weekend, such as the carving of a 500-pound pumpkin, karaoke, live music and more.

The farm costs $8 per person to enter, and children 3 years old and younger enter for free.

Simmons Farms

Celebrating its Fall Festival every weekend from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29, Simmons Farms in Bethel is a one-stop shop for everything fall-themed. The farm's fall festival has hay rides, corn mazes, a massive pick-your-own pumpkin patch and much more.

Entry into the farm is $5 per person for anyone older than 3. Those interested in heading to the farm multiple times during the season can also buy fall passes for $15.