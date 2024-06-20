Top 9 plant shops, nurseries in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — For those with green thumbs and a love of plants, the Tri-State has tons of plant shops, nurseries and garden centers to fulfill your plant wants.

Even if you're not the most knowledgeable about plants, these shops are a great place to start your plant journey. Based on a culmination of Yelp and Google reviews, here are the Top 9 plant shops and nurseries in the Tri-State to check out:

Frond

Located in Westwood, Frond opened its doors in 2022. The plant store is run by husband and wife duo Jackie and Henry Frondorf. The shop has over a hundred different types of plants, as well as plant supplies, plant books and hand-poured pots and planters. Frond also has a back patio for rent, re-potting services and custom planter designs as well.

Garden Grove Organics

First opening in 2007, Garden Grove Organics sits along 4th Street in Covington. The plant shop's building is adorned with a massive mural that's an ode to Audrey II from "Little Shop of Horrors." Garden Grove has a variety of plants available, alongside seeds, growing supplies, pots and more.

AJ Rahn Greenhouses

Passed down through multiple generations since 1890, AJ Rahn Greenhouses sits in the Winton Hills neighborhood. The greenhouse offers houseplants, holiday flowers, flowering bedding, vegetable and fruit plants and more. AJ Rahn is also open year-round, meaning customers can always find rotating types of plants depending on the season.

Vora + Vine

Located in the heart of Old Montgomery, Vora + Vine offers guests a lot more than just plants. The shop has its own terrarium bar where guests can get their hands dirty and design their own. Otherwise, the shop does have a variety of indoor plants, its own candles, plant books, crystals and much more. Vora + Vine also has a plant subscription where subscribers can get monthly or quarterly plant deliveries.

Firehouse Nursery

Founded in 2001, Firehouse Nursery offers perenniels, evergreens and much, much more. The Sedamsville nursery raises its plants from a young age and always has a changing inventory. Other than selling plants and flowers, the nursery also helps teach those in the community how to maintain their own gardens and plants.

The Potted Palm

The Potted Palm's motto is "live life by the seed of your plants," according to its website. The Mount Washington plant shop has everything from succulents to sprawling vines and more. The shop, which is woman-owned, also offers advice on how to care for the plants you pick out and has space for various vendors that sell everything from jewelry to stickers.

Natorp's Nursery Outlet & Landscaping

Sitting on 333 acres in Mason, Natorp's Nursery Outlet & Landscaping has been run by the Natorp family for years. Guests at the nursery can expect shrubs, trees, flowers, edible plants and more. Natorp's also has a plant club for those who want to receive discounts on plants alongside other perks.

Leaf and Limb

Located at Newport on the Levee, Leaf and Limb has a broad variety of plants, from simple starter plants for beginners to plants that need more attention and care for those with the greenest thumb. The plant shop gets in new plants every Monday so there's always something new to potentially add to your own home.

White Oak Gardens

White Oak Gardens has everything a plant lover needs, from gardening supplies to the plants themselves. The plant shop, which is more than 3 acres, has a large variety, with customers being able to choose between houseplants, perennials, annuals, trees and shrubs and even plants that are native to Ohio.