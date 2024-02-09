Top 9 pizza places in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Whether you love greasy, foldable New York-style or saucy, need-a-fork Chicago deep-dish, there's a pizza out there you'll love. Friday marks National Pizza Day, meaning it's the perfect time to indulge in a slice (or a whole pie, we won't tell).

While there's plenty of pizzerias to get some 'za from, here are the Top 9 places in the Tri-State based on Yelp and Google Reviews:

Your Mom's Pizzeria

Family-owned and operated, Your Mom's Pizzeria use dough made in-house, and guests can either build their own New York-style pizza or choose from one of the restaurant's various specialty pizzas. Pizzas come in either 10-inch or 16-inch sizes, and build-your-own toppings include sun-dried tomatoes, capicola, anchovies, banana peppers, hot honey and more. Out of the specialty pizza's, the Mount Adams pizzeria has one in honor of former Bengals punter Drue Chrisman, titled "The Pineapple Punter." The pizza has tomato sauce, mozzarella, bacon, capicola and pineapple.

Your Mom's is open Wednesday through Friday from 4-9 p.m. and Saturday from 1-8 p.m. for either dine-in or takeout.

Il Gusto Pizza & Pasta

Located in Sycamore Township, Il Gusto Pizza & Pasta has authentic New York-style pizza, according to its website. The owners have multiple pizza restaurants in the Dayton area, and expanded closer to Cincinnati. Customers can choose between 12-inch and 16-inch pizzas, and they can either build their own or choose from seven different specialty pizzas, such as the Deluxe Pizza with pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms. Other topping choices include jalapenos, salami, ground beef, garlic and more.

Il Gusto is open for dine-in, delivery and carry-out Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and they offer free delivery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Two Cities Pizza

According to its website, Two Cities Pizza offers "the New York and Chicago experience" with its pizza. The restaurant is located in Mason, with a West Chester location set to open in spring 2024. Two Cities has the both of both worlds with Chicago and New York pizza, including classic, specialty options and build-your-own options of each. Guests can opt for a New York-style Gotham Gangster, which has chicken, bacon, red onions, cheddar, scallions, mozzarella, BBQ sauce and white sauce. Customers could also be more adventurous with a Chicago-style Rhythm Road with mashed potatoes, bacon, red onions, scallions, whole milk mozzarella, chipotle aioli and garlic crema.

Two Cities is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Camporosso

Once named best pizza in Kentucky by "Food & Wine," Camporosso has both wood-fired and classic Americana pizza. The Fort Mitchell has a variety of specialty options, such as the Prosciutto and Fig or The Pepper and the Pig with crushed tomatoes, peppadew peppers, wild boar salami and fresh mozzarella. Camporosso also has an extensive wine list for the perfect pairing with your pizza.

Camporosso is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Joe's Pizza Napoli

"A little piece of Italy" in Milford, according to its website, Joe's Pizza Napoli offers authentic Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas. The restaurant has an array of red sauce and white sauce pizzas, as well as a build-your-own pizza option. The restaurant's menu says each pizza is wood-fired at 900 degrees for that perfect charred appearance. Customers can opt for pizzas like the olives and capers, with an garlic oil base, fresh mozzarella, kalamata olives, capers, oregano and parmigiano-reggiano.

Joe's Pizza Napoli is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m., Friday from 4-9 p.m., Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.

Lucy Blue

Located in both Anderson and Over-the-Rhine, Lucy Blue has 12-inch and 16-inch pizzas. Customers can create their own pizzas or choose from one of the multiple gourmet pizzas. Out of the gourmet pizzas, Lucy Blue has some unique ones, including the Thai Chicken pizza with spicy Asian sauce, chicken, celery, scallions, red peppers, mozzarella, sesame seeds and grated carrots.

Lucy Blue's Anderson location is open Sunday through Thursday from 4-8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 4-9 p.m. The OTR location is open Sunday from 3-7 p.m., Tuesday from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 4-9 p.m.

Bircus Brewing Co.

Though it's a brewery, Bircus Brewing Co.'s kitchen also has some great, wood-fired pizza options. The Ludlow brewery has tons of 12-inch pizza options such as the goetta grip with goetta and Grippo's BBQ potato chips. Customers can also opt for gluten-free or double thick crust.

Bircus Brewing Co. is open 6 days a week with pizza available for dine-in or carry-out.

St. Francis Apizza

Located in Hyde Park, St. Francis Apizza is a takeout-only pizzeria. The family-owned business makes their pizza from scratch, including 16-inch classic pizzas, signature pizzas or build-your-own pizzas. Some of the signature pizzas include the Cincy Supreme with tomato sauce, mozzarella, pecorino romano, extra virgin olive oil, pepperoni, housemade sausage, Italian green olives, red onion, local oyster mushrooms and fresh local basil.

St. Francis Apizza is open Monday through Friday from 4-8 p.m. and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Cork N Crust

Cork N Crust serves handmade pizza with a unique sauce recipe and special cheese blend, according to its website. The Bellevue pizzeria has 10-inch and 15-inch pizzas, including the Mediterranean with basil pesto, spinach, kalamata olives, artichokes, sun-dried tomatoes, an Italian blend of mozzarella and provolone, feta and balsamic glaze. Multiple of the pizzas have recommended wine pairings, as well.

Cork N Crust is Monday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m.