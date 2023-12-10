Top 9 museums to visit in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — The Tri-State is rich with history and it's also rich with museums that showcase a variety of wonders, whether that be art, local history, sports teams and more.

While the winter weather may make you want to stay indoors this season, it's also an opportunity to enjoy some of the museums around town. Here are the Top 9 museums in the Tri-State:

Cincinnati Museum Center

Technically home to three museums — the Cincinnati History Museum, Duke Energy Children's Museum and the Museum of National History & Science — the Cincinnati Museum Center is a must-see for all residents and visitors. The museums are housed in the historic Union Terminal, which is also home to the Robert D. Lindner Family Omnimax Theater and the Cincinnati Historical Society Library. The terminal's rotunda itself is a breathtaking display of Cincinnati history — and there's also an ice cream shop to enjoy!

Admission into all of the museums at the museum center is $25.50 per adults, $20 for seniors 60 and older and $17.50 for children aged 3-12. There are also varying ticket prices for indivudal museums. Click here to learn more.

Taft Museum of Art

Listed as a National Historic Landmark, the Taft Museum of Art was built in the early 1800s and is home to nearly 700 works of art. Known as "the place where art lives," according to its website, the museum boasts artworks from the Middle Ages to the 19th century to even French Renaissance enamels and Chinese porcelains. The museum also regularly also short-term exhibitions and galleries.

Admission into the museum is $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children are free. Admission is free for everyone on Sundays and Mondays.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is a premier learning center for all things inclusivity. According to the freedom center's website, its mission is to promote "social justice for all, building on the principles of the Underground Railroad." Since opening in 2004, the freedom center has provided exhibits and programming that educates, promotes dialogue and showcases struggles for freedom around the globe.

Admission into the museum is $16.50 for adults, $14 for seniors 60 and older and $11.50 for children aged 3-12.

Cincinnati Art Museum

Featuring more than 73,000 works of art that span over 6,000 years, the Cincinnati Art Museum is a must-see for all art lovers. Located in Eden Park, the museum has its own collection and also hosts multiple national and international exhibitions each year. General admission into the museum is always free for all, but museum members receive additional benefits.

Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors 65 and older, $8 for children 6-17 and $8 for college students with valid ID.

Cincinnati Fire Museum

Cincinnati is the birthplace of professional firefighting, and the Cincinnati Fire Museum highlights that by focusing on the contributions the city has made to the firefighting profession. The museum, which is housed in the former Engine Company #45 Fire House, focuses on past firefighting efforts, the advancements in the profession as well as major fireifghting moments in Cincinnati history. Admission to the museum costs $8 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older and $6 for children aged 7-17.

Behringer-Crawford Museum

Located in Covingtn's Devou Park, the Behringer-Crawford Museum is "the home for Northern Kentucky's heritage," according to its website. The museum showcases the state's natural, cultural, visual and performing arts heritage via hands-on and interactive exhibits. There's also collections of art from Mary Bruce Sharon, Harlan Hubbard and Wolfgang Ritschel. Admission into the museum is $9 for adults, $5 for children 3-17 and $8 for seniors aged 60 or older.

American Sign Museum

Showcasing the art and history of commercial signs and sign making, the American Sign Museum provides an immersive, neon-lit adventure through 100 years of American sign history — it's not too shabby for photo ops, as well. The museum also has an audio tour option that explains larger topics, stories about the signs themselves and more. Admission to the museum costs $15 per adult and $10 for children 13-18, seniors 65 and older, students with school IDs and military members as well as first responders. Children 12 and under enter for free.

Contemporary Arts Center

An institution in Cincinnati for more than 80 years, the Contemporary Arts Center "brings art and the creative process to all people through exhibitions, performances and experiences that open minds," according to its website. The museum is located in downtown Cincinnati and features multiple exhibits that are open for varying amounts of time. Admission to the arts center is free, and the museum is open seven days a week.

Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum

A great time for both history and sports fans, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame and Museum stands as a memorial to baseball and the Queen City's team. There's multiple exhibits at the museum, including "Reds Baseball Then & Now," a "Women in Baseball" exhibit as well as an exhibit detailing the history of Black baseball players. Admission to the museum costs $12 per adult and $10 for seniors 60 and older as well as students with school IDs. Children 12 and under and military personnel enter for free.