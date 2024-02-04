Top 9 Indian, Nepali restaurants in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — The Tri-State area has dozens of restaurants serving delicious — and spicy — Indian and Nepali cuisine, whether you're looking for the best garlic naan, tandoori chicien, tikka masala and more.

Based on Yelp and Google reviews, here are the Top 9 Indian and Nepali restaurants in the Tri-State:

Maya Indian Restaurant

Sitting in the heart of West Price Hill, Maya Indian Restaurant "has a variety of options to ensure your taste buds are satisfied," according to the restaurant's website. Guests can choose between six different spice levels for their dishes, such as lamb biryani, saag paneer, aloo vindaloo and much more.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for dine-in, carryout and delivery.

Ajeet India & Nepali Cuisine

Located along Ludlow Avenue in Clifton, Ajeet India & Nepali Cuisine has a widely diverse menu. Ajeet's menu has everything from creamy butter chicken to lamb vindaloo and more.

The restaurant is open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m.t o 10 p.m. and Tuesday from 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Amol India

Amol India, which is located in Newport, offers chicken, lamb, vegetarian, shrimp, fish and rice specialties alongside appetizers, soups, breads and more. For those not wanting to take on too much spice, heat levels can be adjusted with options 1-10 available.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Taj Mahal Bar & Grill

Located in Covington, Taj Mahal Bar & Grill serves "authentic cuisine from Northern India," according to its Facebook. The restaurant has everything from soups to appetizers to vegetarian specials and more.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Delhi Palace

Perfect for a relaxed date night dinner, Delhi Palace has everything from lamb dishes, authentic Indiana desserts like gulab jamun, vegetarian options and even goat specials, such as goat curry or goat biryani. The Silverton restaurant also has an "all you can eat" lunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Jot India

With two locations in Northern Kentucky, Jot India says their food "will make you travel all through India with just one bite," according to its website. Jot India has a large menu, including specialties made in a tandoor, which is a charcoal-fired clay oven. The restaurant also has Indian beers such as Taj Mahal, Kingfisher, Flying Horse and more.

Both the Newport and Florence restaurant's are open Tuesday through Sunday.

Indian Spice Train

According to the restaurant's website, Indian Spice Train is sure to have something special for all guests, no matter if you're new to Indian food or a connoisseur of the cuisine. The West Chester restaurant has favorites like chicken tikka masala, samosas, saag and more.

Indian Spice Train is open seven days a week for both lunch and dinner hours.

Grace of India

Located in Colerain Township, Grace of India has a variety of Indian breads, soaps, currys and more, many of which can be specialized with spice levels 1-6. Based on reviews for Grace of India, the restaurant has large portions, making it perfect for sharing with someone or having leftovers.

Grace of India is open Tuesday through Sunday but is closed on Monday.

Brij Mohan Sweets & Restaurant

With a focus on sweets, Brij Mohan is the go-to place in the Tri-State for any Indian desserts. The Sharonville restaurant has more than 10 dessert options, including kulfi, milk cake, kalakand and more. Outside of desserts, the restaurant has a full menu of appetizers and entrees, as well.

Brij Mohan has lunch and dinner hours Tuesday through Sunday, and the restaurant is closed on Monday.