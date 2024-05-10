Top 9 flea markets, vendor fairs in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Whether you're looking for handcrafted jewelry, locally sourced goods, decor or more, flea markets and vendor fairs are the place to be.

The Tri-State has multiple flea markets and fairs fitted with hundreds of different local, small businesses selling everything under the sun. No matter if you're a flea market connoisseur or you're simply wanting to browse new small businesses, here are the Top 9 markets and fairs to check out:

City Flea

Known as "Cincinnati's original curated, urban flea market," according to its website, City Flea first started in 2011. Currently held monthly in Over-the-Rhine's Washington Park and other locations, City Flea hosts dozens of vendors and small businesses. Attendees can expect an array of goods, such as clothing, locally made jams and honeys, jewelry, decor, art and more.

WestSide Market

Taking place the first Saturday of the month from May through September, WestSide Market is located in Westwood Town Hall. The vendor market features more than 100 local businesses, food trucks and more. Past vendors WestSide Market has featured include Wendigo Tea Co., Blush & Bubbly, Lexi Lou's Crafting Co., Twine and Fire and more.

Burlington Antique Show

Held monthly from April through October, the Burlington Antique Show is "the Midwest's premier antiques and vintage collectibles show," according to its website. Celebrating its 43rd year in 2024, the antique show has more than 200 antique dealers offering everything from vintage cameras, bourbon barrels, pottery, decor and more. The antique show runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day it's held, and it's $5 per person to attend.

Hamilton Flea

Located in Hamilton's Marcum Park, Hamilton Flea is a curated artisan market held monthly. Hamilton Flea is celebrating its seventh season this year, and attendees can expect food trucks and local craft beer outside of the vendors. Past vendors have sold items such as hand-crafted soaps, decor made from bourbon barrels, gourmet dips, leather goods and more.

Trader's World Market

Originally opening in 1984, Trader's World is known as the Midwest's "largest and most colorful market," according to its website. Located in Lebanon, Trader's World features 16 buildings that house 850 indoor vendor spaces and 400 outdoor vendor spaces. The market is held every Saturday and Sunday, and attendees will find everything from antiques to art to collectibles and much more.

The O.F.F. Market

Bringing together small businesses, artisans, brewers, bakers, farmers and more, The O.F.F. Market is held at Blue Ash's Summit Park each month. The market is held on a Saturday each month beginning in May through November. Past businesses at the market include Ehle At Lunch, Summer Rain Collective, Parisian Pantry, Bardot Bow and many more.

Treasure Aisles Flea Market

Located in Monroe, Treasure Aisles is known as a "bargain hunters paradise," according to its website. The flea market has more than 44 acres of shopping, as well as food options, including Pirate's Cove, Shiver Me Timbers Ice Cream and more. A bit different than some other flea markets in the Tri-State, Treasure Aisles also has two different stages that hold events and live music. The market is open every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Art on Vine

Held in a variety of locations, including Court Street Plaza and Rhinegeist Brewery, depending on the time of year, Art on Vine hosts more than 80 vendors and artists each month. The market, which was born out of a college class project, features handmade goods, art, clothing, jewelry, pottery and more. The market also gives back, with a portion of artist fees going toward OTR Community Housing, according to the market's website.

Peddlers Flea Market

Calling itself "an oasis for treasure hunters," Peddlers Flea Market has been in business for more than 30 years. The flea market, which is open year round, is located in East End, and it offers 75 indoor vendor booths and 300 outdoor vendor booths. Attendees can expect a variety of items, which changes every weekend, including art prints, glassware, clothing, antiques and more. The market also serves food all day long so you're not shopping on an empty stomach.